Conway, SC

Why a $5 million athletic complex at Coastal Carolina is back on track after two years

By Alan Blondin
myrtlebeachonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being tabled for two years because of the loss of a significant donation, a new $5 million soccer complex is back on track at Coastal Carolina University. The facility will be located on school property on the north side of U.S. 501 across from the primary campus, next to the school’s tennis courts. The soccer teams already practice on the natural grass playing field there, and structures will be built around it.

