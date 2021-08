Lebanon voters will go to the polls Tuesday to decide on a 1/2 cent sales tax to fund city parks and storm water improvements. The tax would be divided with 3/8 of a cent going to parks and 1/8 of a cent to storm water control. Parks Director John Shelton said the tax would apply to retail sales in the city. “Property taxes tend to not keep up with the changes in the economy as far as labor rates and materials,” he said. “Our tax has not changed in the 25 years I’ve been here and the parks have changed, we’ve added new park and activities and the cost of everything continues to go up.” He said the sales tax would bring in more funds and allow them to keep up with the increasing costs of maintenance and add some new facilities. Plans include expanding and improving current facilities, trails, sports fields, neighborhood parks and adding two new parks to the southeast and southwest areas of the city. For more on this story see Saturday's LCR.