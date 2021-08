June 15, 2021 Update: The SPS Academic and Student Well-being Recovery Plan has been approved by the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI). SPS is now eligible to receive Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) III funds, which is part of the American Recovery Plan. Action plans created by staff and additional details of how ESSER III funds will be used will be shared with the public as they are developed for the 2021-22 school year and beyond. Thank you to the Seattle School Board for approving the plan and to SPS staff, students, families, and our community for providing valuable feedback.