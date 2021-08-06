Cancel
Center for Integrative Conservation Research names new director

uga.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Georgia’s Center for Integrative Conservation Research has named Laura German its new director. German is a professor of anthropology in UGA’s Franklin College of Arts and Sciences, and she has worked closely with CICR and the Integrated Conservation Ph.D. Program since 2012. Her current scholarship draws on critical agrarian, development and legal studies to elucidate the politics of land governance, with a focus on sub-Saharan Africa. As director, she will draw on a longer history of work on land-use and governance spanning the social and biophysical sciences and both applied and academic research traditions.

news.uga.edu

