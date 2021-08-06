Center for Integrative Conservation Research names new director

BALTIMORE (PRWEB) August 13, 2021. The VA Maryland Health Care System has announced that Christopher Buser, an Army Veteran, has been selected as the new deputy medical center director, effective Aug. 15. This is a new position reflecting the health care system’s recent addition of two new leadership positions. The new structure now consists of six leaders who are part of the Executive Leadership Team (ELT): Medical Center Director, Deputy Medical Center Director, Chief of Staff, Associate Director for Operations, Associate Director for Patient Care Services, Chief Quality Officer and an Assistant Director. This new organizational structure represents our commitment to providing quality patient care and operational excellence as a health care system. It will also ensure that an ELT member is present at each of our three medical centers.