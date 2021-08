With most of Iowa’s corn in or near the critical pollination stage, farmers are being advised to scout for the usual pests that can do serious damage to a crop. Iowa State University Extension entomologist Erin Hodgson says pollination can be hampered by several types of insects. “The primary one would be corn rootworm, so we have northern and western corn rootworm that are very attracted to the silks and can clip them while they’re feeding,” Hodgson says. “We also have Japanese beetle and that’s not an everywhere thing in Iowa but there are certainly some pockets in Iowa where they see a lot of clipping because of Japanese beetle.”