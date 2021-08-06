Cancel
Owsiak named interim associate dean of Morehead Honors College

By Stephanie Schupska
uga.edu
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndrew P. Owsiak, a professor of international affairs within the School of Public and International Affairs, has been named interim associate dean of the Jere W. Morehead Honors College, effective Aug. 1. He will primarily oversee the academic side of the college and coordinate CURO, the UGA-wide Center for Undergraduate Research Opportunities.

