As spring 2021 turned to summer, several of the Baltimore area theater companies had already returned to in-person performance while others were soon to follow, many taking advantage of their outdoor alternatives. Some have continued with streaming productions while others have been and will continue to offer a hybrid of streaming and in-person options. The bulk of the area’s theaters have announced plans to resume this fall. Baltimore Center Stage will resume in-person performances with their next production, “The Swindlers,” in September. Currently, it is presenting “A Play for the Living in a Time of Extinction,” a world premiere by local writer Miranda Rose Hall and directed by Taibi Magar. It was originally scheduled for three months ago. Produced in June, the play can be seen through on-demand streaming.