Ten University of Georgia faculty and administrators have been named to the 2021‑2022 class of the university’s Women’s Leadership Fellows Program. The new cohort includes representatives from nine schools and colleges. Throughout the yearlong program, the participants will attend monthly meetings to learn from senior administrators on campus as well as visiting speakers from academia, business and other fields. The program, which was created in 2015 as part of the university’s Women’s Leadership Initiative, is being expanded this year to start in early fall and run through the spring semester.