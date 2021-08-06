Cancel
Montgomery County, PA

Are You Paying Attention? See How Many Distracted Drivers Get Cited in Montgomery County

MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

Image via Distracted Drivers.

Are you a distracted driver?

Montgomery County took the top spot among the counties with the most distracted drivers with citations in Pennsylvania, according to a new report from www.pacourts.us.

Drivers get issued a distracted-driving citation for using headphones while driving, using a handheld mobile phone while driving a commercial vehicle, or texting while driving or operating your vehicle.

Over the last five years, Montgomery County drivers received a total of 2,207 citations for distracted driving offenses, accounting for 11.16 percent of overall cases in the state of Pennsylvania.

This is more than any other county in the Keystone State.

However, despite increasing in 2017, the number of citations has been steadily decreasing over the years. This is especially true for 2020 when the number of citations more than halved from 443 in 2019 to 188.

Statewide, the majority of people who were cited were in their 20s (34 percent) and male (71 percent.) Most of the citations were issued during May (11 percent) by Pennsylvania State Police (56 percent.)

Out of neighboring counties, Chester County and Bucks County also ranked among the top ten in third and sixth place, respectively.

Read the entire report about distracted drivers with citations at www.pacourts.us.

Montgomery County, PA
