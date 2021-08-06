BEST BET ON THE EAGLES: THE OVER ON 6 1/2 WINS IS -130!

Ertz has outplayed Dallas Goedert thus far in camp, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. Even though expectations were that Ertz would be on another team by now, the 30-year-old showed up this preseason ready to go and has been making enough plays in practice to be considered one of the five best skill-position players on the roster. If he remains with the Eagles, he may force coach Nick Sirianni to get him the ball at the expense of Goedert. At the very least, the nine-year vet is showing that he's ready to rebound from a tough showing in 2020, no matter what team he's on.