PVRIS have shared a video for their new single, 'Monster'

upsetmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePVRIS have shared a video for their new single, 'Monster'. The huge new track follows on from the band's latest album 'Use Me', released last year. “‘Monster’ is a song about reckoning with outside opinions and expectations put upon oneself,” frontwoman Lynn Gunn explains. “It can be easy to take on the weight of negative situations/opinions, this is about the struggle of releasing those inhibitions and internalizations and returning back to yourself.”

