PVRIS have shared a video for their new single, 'Monster'

Today, Lowland Hum—the neo-folk duo comprised of Lauren and Daniel Goans—is announcing their new album At Home. As you may have guessed, the title comes from the time the pair spent at home over the course of the pandemic, which is confirmed in the track’s lead single “Where Are You?” as Lauren’s lyrics cover the familiar thrill of stepping out of the apartment if only for a little while, while later alluding to the way our conversations in quarantine gravitated from face-to-face encounters to utilitarian monologues directed at our smart watches—all over a near-ambient piano and electronic drumbeat. If it all sounds very dreamlike, well, that’s because that’s exactly where the idea for the song came from.