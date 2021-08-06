PVRIS have shared a video for their new single, 'Monster'
PVRIS have shared a video for their new single, 'Monster'. The huge new track follows on from the band's latest album 'Use Me', released last year. “‘Monster’ is a song about reckoning with outside opinions and expectations put upon oneself,” frontwoman Lynn Gunn explains. “It can be easy to take on the weight of negative situations/opinions, this is about the struggle of releasing those inhibitions and internalizations and returning back to yourself.”www.upsetmagazine.com
