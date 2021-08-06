Cancel
Q2 2021 Numbers Affirm New York City’s Multifamily Comeback

By Shimon Shkury
According to research from Ariel Property Advisors, there was a major uptick across indicators in Q2 2021 as the city recorded 74 transactions comprising 118 properties for a total $1.24 billion in dollar volume. When compared to the first quarter of 2021, these represent increases of 23%, 44% and 158%, respectively. Much of this uptick in dollar volume is due to 16 multifamily trades of more than $20 million in Q2, while Q1 only had two such trades.

