KIWA FM 105.3 Running On Low Power Due To Lightning Strike

Sheldon, Iowa — The KIWA Radio tower was struck by lightning during the thunderstorms Thursday night. Just before 9:45 pm on Thursday, KIWA engineers were called to the tower site due to 105.3 being off the air. KIWA personnel were able to get the 105.3 transmitter back on air, but only at a reduced power. Until the situation can be rectified, KIWA FM 105.3 will be running at a much lower power than normal and may experience outages from time to time due to diagnostics and repair.