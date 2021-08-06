Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheldon, IA

KIWA FM 105.3 Running On Low Power Due To Lightning Strike

By Justin Hellinga
kiwaradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSheldon, Iowa — The KIWA Radio tower was struck by lightning during the thunderstorms Thursday night. Just before 9:45 pm on Thursday, KIWA engineers were called to the tower site due to 105.3 being off the air. KIWA personnel were able to get the 105.3 transmitter back on air, but only at a reduced power. Until the situation can be rectified, KIWA FM 105.3 will be running at a much lower power than normal and may experience outages from time to time due to diagnostics and repair.

kiwaradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Industry
City
Sheldon, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strike#Extreme Weather#Kiwa Fm 105 3#Kiwa Engineers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy