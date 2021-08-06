Can Local Government Ban Homeowner from Displaying Political Signs With Curse Words?

I found the curious letter to the editor last week about the fate of the country hinging on the election of a single politician in Ohio not only hyperbolic, but another sad example of Democrats looking to fix things in faraway states while ignoring the clown car of their own here in California. Elizabeth Warren is running an ad here that laughingly equates the recall of our inept governor to some sort of assault on civil rights. Investigations into Eric Swalwell's finances and foreign influence are overdue. Politicians who forget what and who they represent are sadly a dime a dozen, on both sides of the aisle,