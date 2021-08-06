Cancel
Can Local Government Ban Homeowner from Displaying Political Signs With Curse Words?

By Jay Chatarpaul
Law.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoselle Park Municipal Court Judge Gary Bundy found that Patricia Dilascio, a homeowner, violated a local ordinance by displaying banners in her backyard with the words,“Fuck Biden,” “Socialism Sucks Biden Blows,” “Fuck Biden, Not My President.” Another banner read, “Fuck Biden” with a picture of Donald Trump raising both of his middle fingers. Bundy ordered the homeowner to remove the signs with “profanities” within a week or face a $250-a-day fine. Did Bundy’s order violate the homeowner’s First Amendment right of Free Speech? Most likely.

