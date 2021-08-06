City Lights: A Little Retail Therapy at Dog Days of Summer Sidewalk Sale

It’s called shopping therapy for a reason and, as anyone who’s lived through the past—uh, how many months into the pandemic are we?—can tell you: We could all use a little therapy right now. Luckily, the 22nd annual Mid City Dog Days of Summer Sidewalk Sale returns to the actual sidewalks of 14th and U Streets NW for the weekend of Aug. 7 and 8. Last year’s event wasn’t canceled, but the sale, like pretty much all of 2020, was virtual. While it reached a record number of shoppers, the 55 or so businesses participating in this year’s event look forward to seeing foot traffic and faces returning to the neighborhood. “I worry that people got too comfortable buying everything online and having it delivered during the pandemic,” says Pixie Windsor, owner of 14th Streets’s Miss Pixie’s Furnishings & Whatnot. “Dog Days 2021 is a really important event for merchants of the 14th and U Street area.” Windsor says it’s critical to support local shops, restaurants, and bars that have survived COVID thus far. The event dates back to the nineties—created to drive traffic to businesses struggling with the seasonal shopping slump. Though the neighborhood has changed drastically over the years, locally owned businesses still call the area home and many, including Miss Pixie’s, will be offering discounts and a good excuse to engage in some of that retail therapy. (Some chains will also be participating.) John Guggenmos, owner of the neighborhood’s two gay bars, Trade and Number Nine, and chair of the Logan Circle Business Recovery Committee, says shoppers can expect an employee yard sale outside Trade—looking for a new ‘do? You might just find a drag queen’s gently used wig. Number Nine will have drink specials. Guggenmos calls it a chance for the neighborhood to celebrate. He, too, can’t help but mention how difficult the past 17 months have been—both Trade and Number Nine are among the bars now requiring proof of vaccination, or a negative COVID-19 test from the last 72 hours, to enter. Safety is both paramount and practical in Guggenmos’ eyes, but he adds: “The best thing we could do is highlight our neighborhood and celebrate it and bring people here.” The sidewalk sale runs 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 7 and 8. districtbridges.org. Free.