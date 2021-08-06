Cancel
Review: HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Episode Five “Hope Sinks”

By Heather Cook
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re halfway through HBO Max’s Gossip Girl reboot and the plot is still stuck swimming in the same stagnant circle it’s been in all season. Everyone’s arguing. Boring parties are falling apart. Relationships are tested. In episode five, “Hope Sinks,” there are a few surprises, but the most surprising thing of all is how aimless the character’s intentions still feel.

