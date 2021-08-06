Keene crash Thursday night causes serious injury

A woman suffered serious, potentially life-threatening injuries in a Thursday night crash on Old Walpole Road, Keene Deputy Fire Chief Jeffrey Chickering said Friday morning. The single-vehicle crash occurred shortly before 9 p.m. near the intersection of Wyman Road. Keene Police Sgt. Thaddeus “T.J.” Derendal said the driver of the northbound vehicle failed to navigate a curve in the road and struck a tree. There were no passengers in the vehicle, Chickering said.