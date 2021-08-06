Dear Doctor: Why won’t my physician give me the meds I want for insomnia?
DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old woman. I have had problems with insomnia for at least 50 years, but it is much worse now. Some nights I don’t sleep, and some nights I get maybe three or four hours. My primary doctor will prescribe only certain meds and will not prescribe meds I took in the past, like Dalmane or others. All he will prescribe is Lunesta or Ambien, and lorazepam when needed. I do take melatonin 5 mg.www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 34