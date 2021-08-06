Dear Doctor: Why won’t my physician give me the meds I want for insomnia?

When I went to Kaiser Permanente to get vaccinated in April, I had been told I’d be getting Pfizer or Moderna. When I showed up, they had only Johnson & Johnson. The CDC advised getting the vaccine you’re offered, so I took the jab. Now that we have more data about vaccine efficacy, and especially in light of the delta and lambda variants, several leading virologists recommend that people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a supplemental dose. If I lived in San Francisco, I’d have that shot in my arm. But alas, I live in allegedly “progressive” Oregon, where we think it’s better to put vaccines in the trash.