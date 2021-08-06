Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Union County, OR

Dear Doctor: Why won’t my physician give me the meds I want for insomnia?

By Dr. Keith Roach
Posted by 
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DEAR DR. ROACH: I am a 77-year-old woman. I have had problems with insomnia for at least 50 years, but it is much worse now. Some nights I don’t sleep, and some nights I get maybe three or four hours. My primary doctor will prescribe only certain meds and will not prescribe meds I took in the past, like Dalmane or others. All he will prescribe is Lunesta or Ambien, and lorazepam when needed. I do take melatonin 5 mg.

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 34

The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
55K+
Followers
28K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Union County, OR
State
Virginia State
Local
Oregon Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Insomnia#Sleep Hygiene#Dear Doctor#Sleep Disorder#Meds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Related
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
The Oregonian

Dear Doctor: Will oxygen generators help with my COPD?

DEAR DR. ROACH: I have COPD, and my doctor explains that the trouble is that my lungs do not expel the full amount of the breath I take in. This prevents the full oxygen intake from my breath. My question is, Do commercial oxygen generators serve any purpose if the full amount of oxygen supplied by them cannot fully enter the lungs? -- J.H.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

CDC: All pregnant women should get COVID vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Why no supplemental vaccine?

When I went to Kaiser Permanente to get vaccinated in April, I had been told I’d be getting Pfizer or Moderna. When I showed up, they had only Johnson & Johnson. The CDC advised getting the vaccine you’re offered, so I took the jab. Now that we have more data about vaccine efficacy, and especially in light of the delta and lambda variants, several leading virologists recommend that people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine get a supplemental dose. If I lived in San Francisco, I’d have that shot in my arm. But alas, I live in allegedly “progressive” Oregon, where we think it’s better to put vaccines in the trash.

Comments / 34

Community Policy