Los Angeles native Allyson Felix will seek to win her record-tying 10th Olympic track and field medal Friday when she runs in the women’s 400 meters. Carl Lewis holds the record. Felix’s nine medals match the number won by Merlene Ottey for Jamaica from 1980 through 2000 as the most among women. Felix has won six gold medals — five on relays — and three silver medals, all in individual events.