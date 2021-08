So after only a third of a day yesterday, we’ve had half of one today. Yet the game has kept on moving. When England removed Rishabh Pant, India were 138 for 5 and honours were even, but then the Indian tail – plus KL Rahul, who stuck around for an implausible 214 balls – doubled the score. Ravindra Jadeja got his customary fifty, and Jasprit Bumrah suddenly discovered how to get past ten. England, like India, had two bowlers taking most of the wickets – Jimmy Anderson in his 163rd Test and Ollie Robinson in his second. But, unlike their Indian counterparts, they got no help from the other two, bar a couple of fine catches by Stuart Broad, which ushered Robinson to his first international five-for.