Search warrant for SE Portland home leads to hourslong standoff, neighbors evacuated
Portland police deployed tear gas into a Southeast Portland home during a noisy standoff Thursday night. The bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team were serving a search warrant at a house in the 7200 block of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard about 3 p.m., but their efforts lasted well into the night as they spent hours trying to persuade a man to come out of the house.www.oregonlive.com
