Malvern Bank House of the Week: Spacious Main Line Mansion in Merion Station

Own this gorgeous, spacious Main Line mansion, situated in Merion Station.

This estate is located at 227 Bowman Avenue is listed for $3,150,000, with 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and over 10,000 Sq. Ft.

Amazing architectural details, features, and finishes are apparent throughout the house, with soaring ceilings, stairs with the original iron balusters, and grand-scale windows, allowing so much natural light.

One amazingly particular feature of this estate is the architecturally unique, semi-circular room with the wood-burning fireplace and mirroring outdoor patio space.

The library, lounge areas, living spaces, and more are all appointed for the ultimate comfort and relaxation of family time.

Enjoy the gorgeously appointed kitchen with its oversized island featuring comfy seating, Subzero refrigerator, professional appliances, an indoor grill, two dishwashers and sinks, spacious walk-in pantry, separate butler’s pantry for coffee and cocktail service.

There’s also a casual banquette with seating for eight in the breakfast area.

Upstairs, the multi-room primary suite features a sitting room with fabulous custom built-ins and coffee bar, his and hers walk-in closets, direct access to a terrace overlooking the grounds.

Enjoy the luxe, natural stone-clad bath with jetted tub, the shower with frameless glass enclosure, two vanities, separate toilet, and the toasty radiant heated floor.

Five additional, well-proportioned second-floor bedrooms, all with newer, en-suite baths, including a separate, unique apartment complete with a cute kitchenette, living room, dining area, and its own dedicated, private entrance.

Enjoy the walk-out lower level with his-and-her gyms, a full bath, secondary laundry, pantry, and plenty of storage areas.

Visit 227 N Bowman Avenue today and make this house yours! Listed by Paul Lipowicz at Compass RE.

