Merion Station, PA

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Spacious Main Line Mansion in Merion Station

MONTCO.Today
MONTCO.Today
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ES7iK_0bJoSCGL00
Images via RedFin.

Own this gorgeous, spacious Main Line mansion, situated in Merion Station.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39FusJ_0bJoSCGL00

This estate is located at 227 Bowman Avenue is listed for $3,150,000, with 6 bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and over 10,000 Sq. Ft.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qkEqE_0bJoSCGL00

Amazing architectural details, features, and finishes are apparent throughout the house, with soaring ceilings, stairs with the original iron balusters, and grand-scale windows, allowing so much natural light.

One amazingly particular feature of this estate is the architecturally unique, semi-circular room with the wood-burning fireplace and mirroring outdoor patio space.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2xmI_0bJoSCGL00

The library, lounge areas, living spaces, and more are all appointed for the ultimate comfort and relaxation of family time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hb50A_0bJoSCGL00

Enjoy the gorgeously appointed kitchen with its oversized island featuring comfy seating, Subzero refrigerator, professional appliances, an indoor grill, two dishwashers and sinks, spacious walk-in pantry, separate butler’s pantry for coffee and cocktail service.

There’s also a casual banquette with seating for eight in the breakfast area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nh50M_0bJoSCGL00

Upstairs, the multi-room primary suite features a sitting room with fabulous custom built-ins and coffee bar, his and hers walk-in closets, direct access to a terrace overlooking the grounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bqWeZ_0bJoSCGL00

Enjoy the luxe, natural stone-clad bath with jetted tub, the shower with frameless glass enclosure, two vanities, separate toilet, and the toasty radiant heated floor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DCURx_0bJoSCGL00

Five additional, well-proportioned second-floor bedrooms, all with newer, en-suite baths, including a separate, unique apartment complete with a cute kitchenette, living room, dining area, and its own dedicated, private entrance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eCv6U_0bJoSCGL00

Enjoy the walk-out lower level with his-and-her gyms, a full bath, secondary laundry, pantry, and plenty of storage areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J5l7i_0bJoSCGL00

Visit 227 N Bowman Avenue today and make this house yours! Listed by Paul Lipowicz at Compass RE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46v9gt_0bJoSCGL00

Shop mortgage options and compare rates for free. Contact Malvern Bank today at 610-251-2221 or e-mail Mortgages@MyMalvernBank.com.

Click here to see last week’s House of the Week.

ABOUT

MONTCO.Today is a new and unique journal sharing positive, upbeat news and content about Montgomery County, PA's businesses, economic development, community, and culture. MONTCO.Today operates differently from traditional media outlets such as publishing original content in a blog-style form, summarized and curated news or information from other news and media outlets, and partners with local businesses and organizations to turn their news into stories. MONTCO.Today is the ideal publication to follow and consume if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits Montgomery County.

 https://montco.today/
