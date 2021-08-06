Cancel
Official says 4 killed in Friday morning Steelton fire

STEELTON, Pa. (AP) — Four people were killed Friday morning in fire at a Steelton building that includes a convenience store, Pennlive.com reported.

Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo told the news organization four died and said state and county fire investigators were involved.

The fire was reported about 6:30 a.m. at a two-story brick building on Front Street.

Photos posted online showed smoke coming out of second-floor windows. The building had once been a tavern.

Pennlive reported the victims lived in a second-floor apartment.

The coroner’s office has people at the scene and referred questions to a county spokesperson, who said more information was expected to be released later. A message was also left for Steelton’s police chief.

Steelton is about 4 miles south of Harrisburg along the Susquehanna River.

