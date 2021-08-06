BOWEN COLUMN: Chapter 3: Miles to go before I sleep

That's what I told myself almost four years ago, the last time I moved. Moving is never a fun proposition, especially for somebody like me, who has a lot of things. I must make a distinction here. I am a collector. I am not a hoarder. A collector is a person who knows what they like and acquires superior examples of that thing (or those things). A hoarder is somebody who says, "I'm not using this banana peel now, but I might in the future, so I better save it."