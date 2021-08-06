BOWEN COLUMN: Chapter 3: Miles to go before I sleep
We can long debate as to the first mistake we made. I’m sure some of you – our four wives in the front of that particular class – will say that even thinking about taking such a hike even for a fleeting instant was the first mistake we made. I think Roy and I will readily agree with that. Randy and Todd might not, as their ages and conditioning level triumphed ours significantly. I feel confident I can speak for Roy on this front.www.lagrangenews.com
