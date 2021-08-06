Cancel
UFC

UFC 265 Preview: Derrick Lewis – Ciryl Gane

By Daniel Cunningham
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tomorrow night in the headliner of UFC 265 we will see two top heavyweights battle it out for the interim heavyweight title. The hometown favorite Derrick Lewis (25-7, 1 NC) takes on Ciryl Gane (9-0) in Houston. The Black Beast enters tomorrow as the second ranked heavyweight in the UFC....

UFCfightsports.tv

UFC Releases Breathtaking Countdown Video For Derrick Lewis VS Ciryl Gane Fight

The UFC debuted its new “countdown” series on YouTube, shifting more focus on the “The Black Beast” Lewis versus Gane showdown at UFC 265. The organization has shown the MMA fanatics what is going on behind the scenes and what they could expect both heavyweight juggernauts to bring to the octagon at the main event on Saturday.
UFCBloody Elbow

Watch UFC 265: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane press conference live stream

We are just two days away from UFC 265 in Houston, Texas, and the crowd will be fully behind its hometown star in the main event. The heavy-handed and hilarious heavyweight contender Derrick Lewis will fight for the interim title against France’s Ciryl Gane. Presumably the winner will fight Francis Ngannou in a unification bout but you never know with the way this division works.
UFCHouston Chronicle

Derrick Lewis says fighting Ciryl Gane isn't about the UFC belt

UFC president Dana White says there are a lot of heavyweights in the company, but “none of them are like Derrick Lewis.”. There’s plenty that makes the Houston heavyweight contender unique. In a sport full of complex technique, Lewis relies mostly on an explosive right hand. Although he’s shy in public, if you put a microphone in his hands, he consistently delivers hilarious one-liners that make him one of the most popular fighters in the sport.
UFCBloody Elbow

UFC 265 record rundown: Can Derrick Lewis score a record knockout over Ciryl Gane?

On February 20, Derrick Lewis scored a second-round knockout win over Curtis Blaydes. The stoppage was the 12th knockout of Lewis’ UFC career and put him one KO ahead of Matt Brown for most knockouts in UFC history. Brown tied things back up on June 19 when he knocked out Dhiego Lima. On Saturday, Lewis looks to break that tie when he faces Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 265. Gane enters the contest on a six-fight UFC winning streak, the longest current run of consecutive victories in the UFC heavyweight division. Other than records, the interim heavyweight title and a future date opposite current champ, Francis Ngannou, is on the line.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UFC 265 weigh-in video: Derrick Lewis has 17.5 pounds on Ciryl Gane for interim title fight

HOUSTON – UFC 265‘s interim heavyweight title fight between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane is official. Lewis (25-7 MMA, 16-5 UFC) and Gane (9-0 MMA, 6-0 UFC) successfully made weight at Friday’s morning weigh-ins at the host hotel, and now the stage is set for them to fight for the interim title that will lead to a unifier with undisputed champ Francis Ngannou.
UFCchatsports.com

Ciryl Gane Calls Out Francis Ngannou After Beating Derrick Lewis at UFC 265

Ciryl Gane is ready to face Francis Ngannou in his next match after winning the interim heavyweight title at UFC 265:. The new interim HW champ @Ciryl_Gane has something to say ud83cudfc6ud83dudde3#UFC265 pic.twitter.com/VZFP92uA1B. "Let's go. Just, let's go," Gane said about a potential bout against Ngannou. The current heavyweight champion...
UFCAlbany Herald

Derrick Lewis-Ciryl Gane title clash highlights UFC 265 in Houston

This Saturday, Aug. 7, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Houston, Texas for the second time this year. The UFC 265 news cycle got off to a controversial start as heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was effectively stripped of his title shortly after capturing the belt with a knockout of Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March of 2021. Ngannou was willing to defend his title, but told the UFC that he couldn’t be ready to fight by Aug. 7, but could be ready by UFC 266 on Sept. 25. This set up an interim heavyweight title matchup between Derrick Lewis and the undefeated 9-0 Ciryl Gane. The interim title bout could prove to be a smart decision by the UFC, as it will provide clarity in the talent-heavy division.
UFCchatsports.com

UFC 265 midweek betting odds: Ciryl Gane massively favored over Derrick Lewis

UFC 265 sets sail this Saturday night (August 7th) from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas with top-5 heavyweights gracing the main event, and a featherweight G.O.A.T. looking to extend his legacy in the bantamweight division in the co-main. We’ve got the UFC’s #2 ranked Derrick Lewis throwing down with the #3 ranked Ciryl Gane in the featured matchup, with the winner capturing an arbitrary interim title — and then it’s Jose Aldo taking on the UFC’s #9 ranked bantamweight, Pedro Munhoz, before that. Bloody Elbow is here to provide the betting lines for these stellar bouts, as well as for the rest of the UFC 265 lineup.

