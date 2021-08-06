UFC 265 Preview: Derrick Lewis – Ciryl Gane

This Saturday, Aug. 7, the Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Houston, Texas for the second time this year. The UFC 265 news cycle got off to a controversial start as heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou was effectively stripped of his title shortly after capturing the belt with a knockout of Stipe Miocic at UFC 260 in March of 2021. Ngannou was willing to defend his title, but told the UFC that he couldn’t be ready to fight by Aug. 7, but could be ready by UFC 266 on Sept. 25. This set up an interim heavyweight title matchup between Derrick Lewis and the undefeated 9-0 Ciryl Gane. The interim title bout could prove to be a smart decision by the UFC, as it will provide clarity in the talent-heavy division.