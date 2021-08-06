USD/CAD relies on US data as BoC set to shrug off disappointing Canadian jobs report – TDS

Sustained USD buying dragged EUR/USD back closer to YTD lows on Wednesday. Investors now look forward to the US inflation data for a fresh directional impetus. The EUR/USD pair remained depressed through the first half of the European session on Wednesday and was last seen hovering just above YTD lows touched in March. The shared currency was weighed down by the previous day's data, which showed a surprisingly sharp fall in Germany and Eurozone economic sentiment. Apart from this, sustained US dollar buying was seen as another factor that acted as a headwind for the major. The USD prolonged its post-NFP strong move up and shot to the highest level since early April amid expectations for an early tapering of the Fed's massive monetary stimulus.