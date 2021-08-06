Cancel
USD/CAD relies on US data as BoC set to shrug off disappointing Canadian jobs report – TDS

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe July Labour Force Survey came in weaker than expected with the Canadian economy adding 94K jobs during the month, falling short of the market consensus for 150K. USD variation has seen a tightening in correlation with relative US data surprise performance. As such, analysts at TD Securities think this is likely to dominate price action in USD/CAD, but well-defined ranges are set to be respected until we emerge out of the summer.

Businessfxempire.com

USD/CAD Exchange Rate Prediction – The Loonie Edges Higher Ahead of US Inflation Data

The dollar moved higher against the Loonie on continued broad dollar strength. Strong gains in Treasury yields continued following Monday’s record jobs opening report. U.S. Treasury yields moved higher and continue to rebound despite the spread of the delta variant throughout the southern portion of the United States. During the week’s balance, investors will need to absorb a plethora of inflation information as the United States releases the consumer price index, the producer price index, and import prices.
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: US inflation sends dollar lower

The US annual Consumer Price Index was confirmed at 5.4%, above expected. Stocks rally, and US Treasury yields retreat, signaling market’s optimism. EUR/USD peaked at 1.1749, could keep advancing on a break above it. The EUR/USD pair has spent the first half of the day depressed, bottoming at 1.1705 and...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.76. Despite the greenback's selloff to a 2-month trough at 108.73, last Wednesday, subsequent rally to 110.35 last Friday on upbeat U.S. jobs report and intra-day break above there suggests a temporary low has been made and consolidation with upside bias remains for a stronger retracement to 110.60/65 before prospecting of retreat later.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Rates spark: The great divergence

We may well have seen the trough in both USD and EUR rates this summer, but we expect USD rates will rise much faster from here. With Fed tapering coming into view, the divergence with ECB QE policy will become more obvious. There is divergence on the US front end too, as bills repo is dampened by excess liquidity while the 2yr gets pushed higher by taper calls.
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Bears await a sustained break below 1.1700 mark, US CPI eyed

Sustained USD buying dragged EUR/USD back closer to YTD lows on Wednesday. Investors now look forward to the US inflation data for a fresh directional impetus. The EUR/USD pair remained depressed through the first half of the European session on Wednesday and was last seen hovering just above YTD lows touched in March. The shared currency was weighed down by the previous day's data, which showed a surprisingly sharp fall in Germany and Eurozone economic sentiment. Apart from this, sustained US dollar buying was seen as another factor that acted as a headwind for the major. The USD prolonged its post-NFP strong move up and shot to the highest level since early April amid expectations for an early tapering of the Fed's massive monetary stimulus.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD: The 1.17 support looks vulnerable to breakage – TDS

US CPI largely came in line with expectations though the core MoM measure printed a touch below consensus. Markets seem to have latched onto the latter with a knee-jerk hit to the USD. However, EUR/USD rallies are likely to fade, according to Mazen Issa, Senior FX Strategist at TD Securities.
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/CHF sits near one-month tops, below mid-0.9200s ahead of US CPI

USD/CHF continued scaling higher for the sixth consecutive session on Wednesday. Rising bets for an early Fed taper underpinned the USD and remained supportive. Investors now look forward to the US consumer inflation figures for a fresh impetus. The USD/CHF pair maintained its bid tone heading into the North American...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD rallies to 1.3875 region post-US CPI, lacks follow-through

GBP/USD staged a goodish intraday bounce from the 1.3800 mark, or over two-week lows. Mixed US inflation figures prompted some USD profit-taking and provided a goodish lift. The lack of any strong follow-through buying warrants some caution for bullish traders. The GBP/USD pair caught some aggressive bids during the early...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/USD rebounds toward 1.1750 with initial reaction to US CPI data

EUR/USD gained nearly 30 pips on renewed USD weakness. US Dollar Index turned negative on the day below 93.00. US annual CPI stayed unchanged at 5.4% in July. After dropping toward 1.1700 earlier in the day, the EUR/USD pair managed to stage a sharp rebound in the early American session and was last seen rising 0.2% on the day at 1.1743.
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD jumps to 0.7055 as the US dollar slides across the board

US dollar drops across the board after US CPI data. NZD among top performers on Wednesday, supported by RBNZ expectations and risk appetite. The NZD/USD jumped from 0.7000 to 0.7055, reaching the highest level since Friday following the release of US inflation numbers. The pair then pulled back, finding support at 0.7035. The kiwi is consolidating the rebound from the 20-day simple moving average that stands at 0.6980. AUD/NZD is back at the monthly low at 1.0455.
BusinessFXStreet.com

When is US CPI report and how could it affect EUR/USD?

Wednesday's US economic docket highlights the release of the critical US consumer inflation figures for July, scheduled later during the early North American session at 12:30 GMT. The headline CPI is expected to decelerate to 0.5% during the reported month from the 0.9% increase recorded in June. The yearly rate is also anticipated to have edged lower to 5.3% in July from 5.4% previous, which was the biggest monthly gain since August 2008. Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, is projected to rise 4.3% in July from a year ago against the 4.5% jump in the previous month – the fastest pace of increase since September 1991.
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/JPY goes into consolidation after rising to fresh monthly high at 110.81

USD/JPY extended its rally during the European session on Wednesday. 10-year US Treasury bond yield is rising for the sixth straight day. US Dollar Index stays afloat in the positive territory above 93.00. The USD/JPY pair closed in the positive territory on Tuesday and pushed higher on Wednesday. After reaching...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Silver bulls target a 50% mean reversion

Silver is correcting looking for a test of the Fibonacci retracement levels. The US dollar is sulking in the face of lower expectations of a near term taper announcement. The price of silver was higher on Wednesday as the US dollar fell on the back of the market's profit-taking following the softer than expected inflation data. XAG/USD rallied from a low near $23.21 to a high near $23.59.
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD edges higher on the way to 0.7400 amid mixed concerns

AUD/USD extends rebound from one-year low inside a choppy range. US inflation data, Fedspeak back portray risk-on mood, favor bulls. Covid woes test the upside momentum amid a light calendar day. Aussie Consumer Inflation Expectations, risk catalysts to direct Asian session moves. AUD/USD consolidates recent gains in a 25-pip range...
BusinessFXStreet.com

NZD/USD burst into life to test the mid 0.70 area

NZD/USD hold sin positive territory and eyes higher targets. The US dollar is softer on the narrative that inflation pressures will be transitory. At the time of writing, NZD/USD is trading at 0.7043 and higher by some 0.55% on the day as Wall Street draws to a close. The kiwi...
NBC San Diego

U.S. Stock Futures Mixed as Market Shrugs Off Inflation Report

U.S. stock futures were mixed Wednesday night after the market shrugged off the July inflation report and the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 hit records. Dow futures rose 9 points, or 0.03%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.02% and 0.14%, respectively. In the regular trading...
MarketsFXStreet.com

GBP/USD remains confined in a range, moves little post-UK data dump

GBP/USD witnessed a subdued/range-bound price action on Thursday. Bulls largely shrugged off and seemed unimpressed by UK macro data. A softer tone surrounding the USD extended some support to the pair. The GBP/USD pair extended its sideways consolidative move around the 1.3870-65 region and had a rather muted reaction to...

