USD/CAD relies on US data as BoC set to shrug off disappointing Canadian jobs report – TDS
The July Labour Force Survey came in weaker than expected with the Canadian economy adding 94K jobs during the month, falling short of the market consensus for 150K. USD variation has seen a tightening in correlation with relative US data surprise performance. As such, analysts at TD Securities think this is likely to dominate price action in USD/CAD, but well-defined ranges are set to be respected until we emerge out of the summer.www.fxstreet.com
