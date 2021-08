Yuma, Arizona’s pandemic experience is a tale of two borders, each affecting a different part of the region’s economy. To the south and west lie the Mexican states of Sonora and Baja California. Thousands of workers cross the border with Mexico, some seasonally and some every day — even during the pandemic — to help care for billions of dollars worth of produce grown in Yuma County. The county, known as the “lettuce capital of the U.S.,” produces 90% of the nation’s winter lettuce supply.