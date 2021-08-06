Knicks’ Quentin Grimes offers one-two punch with Evan Fournier
The New York Knicks prioritized three-point shooting this off-season, deploying their highest draft selection and spending an exorbitant amount of free agency money to help bolster the category. Last season, the Knicks ended up being one of the best three-point shooting teams in basketball during the second half of the season, but they’re looking to improve upon that success and put together an entire campaign of efficiency.empiresportsmedia.com
Comments / 0