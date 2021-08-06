Cancel
Wisconsin State

WisEye Morning Minute: Managing Industrial Emissions in Wisconsin

madison
 5 days ago

On Thursday, the Assembly Committee on Environment held a public hearing on Clearinghouse Rule 20-088. The rule relates to implementing reasonably available control technology for volatile organic compound emissions from miscellaneous metal and plastic parts coatings and miscellaneous industrial adhesives and affecting small business. The Department of Natural Resources testified on the rule which initiates changes to align with current EPA standards. Rule changes would only apply to areas in Wisconsin that fall within the moderate to above ozone nonattainment designation, including Sheboygan County and Eastern Kenosha County. Nonattainment refers to any area that does not meet (or that contributes to ambient air quality in a nearby area that does not meet) the national primary or secondary ambient air quality standard for a NAAQS.

madison.com

Comments / 0

#Ozone#Clearinghouse Rule#Nonattainment#Naaqs
