Allegro is an authentic Italian restaurant that just opened in Little Italy of Downtown San Diego a couple of months ago. Allegro is inspired by Sicilian cuisine and combines traditional Sicilian recipes and flavors with the ingredients and cooking styles of California. The ingredients they use are both locally sourced and imported globally, namely from Italy itself. Their seafood is locally sourced and their pasta is always hand-made and fresh during the day to ensure the best quality. They also offer a wide variety of different types of pasta as well as unique vegan and gluten-free options for those who have dietary restrictions but still want to enjoy traditional Italian food.