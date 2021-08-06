CRAWFORD PARK DISTRICT EVENTS

Sunday, Aug. 8 • 2 p.m. Though orchids typically bring to mind tropical locales, Ohio has nearly 50 species of wild orchids. One of these, Downy Rattlesnake Plantain, can be found in the woodlands of Lowe-Volk Park! Join Crawford Park District Naturalist Chelsea for a short presentation on Ohio’s orchids and for a hike to see our very own specimens. With luck, we’ll catch our orchids in full bloom! Call the Crawford Park District at 419-683-9000 to register.