Pellamore Cream Canada Shark Tank Reviews - Is Pellamore Skin Care Cream Legit? Read Pellamore Reviews, benefits, ingredients, results, Side Effect or Where to Buy in Canada?. We all want healthy and glowing skin that will not only make us feel good from within but will increase our confidence as well. Due to our living habits, lifestyle and stress we overlook our skin that makes it damaged and dull with time. We look for various products in the market that will help us get the skin we want and so we opt for various injections and creams that will help us do so but not in a natural and safe way.