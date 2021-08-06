Cancel
Public Health

Unvaccinated nursing home staff driving breakthrough COVID-19 outbreaks among residents, facilities say

By Erica Carbajal
beckershospitalreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 cases among nursing home residents have been on the rise since July, likely driven by unvaccinated staff members, The New York Times reported Aug. 4. After months of declines, infections among residents have risen nearly four-fold from the week ending July 4 to the week ending Aug. 1, when 2,092 cases were reported — the highest number since February, according to CDC data cited by the Times.

