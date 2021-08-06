USD/CAD climbs above 1.2520 after US and Canada jobs reports
USD/CAD gained traction in the early American session. Employment in Canada rose less than expected in July. Upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls data from US provides a boost to USD. The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) rose by 943,000 in July, surpassing the market expectation of 870,000. Additionally, the Unemployment Rate declined to 5.4% from 5.9% and June's NFP increase got revised up to 938,000 from 850,000. Following the upbeat jobs report, the US Dollar Index is up 0.4% on the day at 92.61.www.fxstreet.com
