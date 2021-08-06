USD/CAD climbs above 1.2520 after US and Canada jobs reports

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar drifted a little bit lower against the Canadian dollar on Tuesday to reach down towards the previous uptrend line, sitting just above the psychologically and structurally important 1.25 handle. By pulling back the way we have, the market looks as if it is going to evaluate this major support level underneath, but the market has quite a bit to deal with right now, especially as the CPI numbers are coming into the picture on Wednesday.