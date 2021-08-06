Ocala Police ask for help identifying man exposing himself to women

Investigators released photos on their Ocala Police Department Facebook page of the man they suspect is exposing himself publicly.

According to police, the man indecently exposed himself to women on at least two occasions,.

Names of the victims or the locations the incidents were not released.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective Quintero with the Ocala Police at 352-369-7000.

Or an anonymous tip can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-STOP.

