Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mcallen, TX

McAllen, Texas mayor says town at ‘breaking point’ after constructing ‘tent city’ for COVID-positive migrants

By The Journal Editorial Report
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMcAllen, Texas mayor says town at ‘breaking point’ after constructing ‘tent city’ for COVID-positive migrants.

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 42

Fox News

Fox News

506K+
Followers
109K+
Post
489M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Mcallen, TX
Government
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Mcallen, TX
Health
Local
Texas Health
City
Mcallen, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Breaking Point#Tent City#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
Daily Mail

ACLU condemns Biden's 'inhumane' migrant 'pen' under a Texas bridge: Mayor says COVID-positive border crossers are being released from shelters into his community in 'busloads' and has no power to stop it

The city of McAllen, Texas was forced to build a temporary tent city to operate as a shelter to test and treat migrants for COVID after they cross the border - but the city's embattled mayor says that's not enough to stop the flow of migrants infected with the virus from flooding into his community.
Mcallen, TXKGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

BR_Anzalduas tent facility for COVID migrants RGV

Courtesy video from a volunteer inside the Anzalduas Park in Misson, Texas, on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 where COVID-positive migrants are being held in a tent facility erected by the City of McAllen, Hidalgo County and Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley. Border Report's Sandra Sanchez was at the park entrance, which is closed to the public, as well as at a downtown protest held by a civil rights group on Monday in support of the migrants. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report Video)
Houston, TXkgns.tv

Houston reinstates mask mandate for city

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - From now on, all employees with the City of Houston must wear a mask to work when they are unable to social distance. That includes in restrooms, elevators and offices. However, Mayor Sylvester Turner’s mandate goes against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order. This comes as coronavirus...
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Mayor of Texas border city blames Biden, Congress amid migrant crisis 'disaster'

The U.S.-Mexico border city of McAllen, Texas, took emergency action this week to establish an emergency shelter in response to the migrant crisis that has been affecting that area and other U.S. communities. On Thursday night, McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, a Republican who was recently elected, discussed the situation with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on "The Ingraham Angle."
Mcallen, TXtexasstandard.org

McAllen Partnering With Catholic Charities To House Migrants Who Test Positive For COVID-19

This week, the city of McAllen announced it is building temporary shelters to house the increasing number of migrants who have tested positive for COVID-19. The testing is done by Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley, which has been housing the migrants. Until now, the charity has rented hotel rooms for migrants with COVID-19, until they test negative, but the organization recently sought help from the city.

Comments / 42

Community Policy