TOKYO (AP) -- A horse which refused to jump dashed the hopes of gold medal contender Annika Schleu in the Olympic modern pentathlon on Friday. Schleu was in the lead after two of the five events -- swimming and fencing -- when she encountered the horse Saint Boy in the showjumping event. One of the quirks of modern pentathlon is that riders are given randomly assigned horses for the event. Bonding with them quickly is supposed to be part of the challenge.