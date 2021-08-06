‘The Great Resignation’ offers a growth opportunity

When economies turn down, entrepreneurs turn up, as observed after the Great Depression, 9/11, and other economic slumps. Similarly, COVID-19 has led to a massive increase in entrepreneurial activity. Researchers at the Peterson Institute for International Economics noted that Americans started 4.4 million businesses in 2020 which is a 24 percent increase from the year before. It is by far the biggest increase on record. That pace has further accelerated in 2021- there has been an enormous rise in the number of businesses launching. In fact, some 1.36 million new companies were started in the first quarter of this year. I’m certain that those numbers will continue to grow as more and more people exit the traditional 9 to 5 landscape and make their startup dreams come true.