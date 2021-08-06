Origin Materials gets 'Biobased' certification from USDA

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. EarthKind®, manufacturers of award-winning plant-based pest prevention products, continues to lead the way in the sustainable pest control movement, adding three new environmental certifications to its list of accolades. The brand is proud to announce it has become Climate Neutral certified, Leaping Bunny Program certified for non-animal testing, and has achieved the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Certified BioPreferred Product label, highlighting the high percentage of biobased content used throughout its line of sustainable pest repellents.
