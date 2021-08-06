Cancel
Agriculture

Origin Materials gets 'Biobased' certification from USDA

By Mark Anderson
Sacramento Business Journal
 5 days ago
Origin Materials Inc. has received Certified Biobased Product label approval from the U.S. Department of Agriculture for two of its component products, which use wood products rather than petroleum to make plastic.

Sacramento Business Journal

Sacramento, CA
The Sacramento Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy