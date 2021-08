The Caruso School of Law, in partnership with Ibmec University in Rio de Janeiro and Mackenzie Presbyterian University in São Paulo, Brazil, and Universidad del Rosario in Bogota, Colombia, cohosted the virtual International Conference on Legal Clinics and Access to Justice from August 4 through August 6, 2021. The three-day multi-language conference included clinical law professors from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, and the United States to examine their work, encourage collaborations, and advance clinical legal education, access to justice, and the rule of law globally.