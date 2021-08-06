Ariana Grande Skin Is Live In Fortnite

Superman is live in Fortnite today, which is earlier than we initially expected, as the latest crossover between Fortnite and, well, everything. The Justice League hero is the Season 7 "midseason skin," though he arrives in-game in Week 10 of a projected 14-week season, bringing new Superman Quests and new cosmetics for all players to earn with the Battle Pass. Fortnite loves spotlighting licensed characters in its Battle Pass "secret" characters, and players love to debate these collaborations each month. Few are more world-famous than Superman himself, as he's the original, and now he can be yours if you complete all Superman Quests. We have all the information you need on how and when to unlock Superman in Fortnite.