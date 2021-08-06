Ariana Grande Skin Is Live In Fortnite
Between the Ariana Grande skin, the Rift Tour, and free cosmetics for players all happening this weekend, Epic Games is gearing up for one of Fortnite's biggest events ever. The popular singer will be hosting a concert in-game starting this Friday, August 6 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET, and while we don't recommend missing the show--because Fortnite events are always a good time--it won't be your only way to see Ariana Grande in the game. You can follow this guide to help you get the Ariana Grande skin, as it's live on the Item Shop now.www.gamespot.com
