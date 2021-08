Establishing a global tax regime may rob digital tax initiatives of their momentum. Decades overdue, the two-pillar proposal from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) for international tax reform received the backing of 132 countries, representing more than 90% of global GDP. The first pillar would reallocate tax jurisdiction from where multinationals are headquartered to where they make profits, while the second pillar would establish a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15%.