Accidents

Man dies in Greek wildfire zone after being hit by falling pylon

By Syndicated Content
 6 days ago

ATHENS (Reuters) – A man was killed by a falling electricity pylon in an area near the Greek capital Athens where emergency services have been battling severe wildfires, the hospital where he was treated said on Friday. The 38-year-old, a resident of the suburb of Ippokrateios Politeia on the outskirts...

