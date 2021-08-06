Off Main Street: The lighter side of The News

If you've watched the Olympics you might have been reminded of that quixotic track-and-field event the steeplechase. Chuck Schumer can do it one better: the lectern chase. Schumer, New York's senior senator and the majority leader, and Sen. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader, both walked out to give their weekly press conferences in the Capitol on Tuesday at the same time. It set up a dash to the cameras that would have made Usain Bolt jealous. McConnell looked to be in the lead the entire way until Schumer, at the last possible moment, elbowed his way in front and started taking questions. The incident was captured by CNN and quickly made the rounds on Twitter.