DraftKings, Ford and July Jobs Surprise – On TheStreet Friday

By M. Corey Goldman
Street.Com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDraftkings (DKNG) - Get Report shares rise following a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss and a guidance boost, Ford (F) - Get Report announces plans to cut 1,000 U.S. jobs as its turns the wheel toward electrification, and jobs are back – July non-farm payrolls shows 943,000 new jobs were added to the economy last month.

EconomyStreet.Com

TheStreet Live Recap: Everything Jim Cramer Is Watching 8/11/21

Jim Cramer, in Wednesday's episode of TheStreet Live, discusses infrastructure, Nucor (NUE) - Get Report, Southwest (LUV) - Get Report, Coinbase (COIN) and much more. Hear what Jim Cramer is only telling members of his Action Alerts PLUS investing club in Wednesday's Daily Rundown.
EconomyStreet.Com

Nikola Corporation

Does the Latest SPAC Mess Spell Disaster or Opportunity in the Sector?. Here's my answer to a tough question. However, shares of the maker of agricultural and construction equipment still could see a period of sideways price action for a while. Who Knows When Any of This Craziness Is Going...
EconomyStreet.Com

Joby Aviation Stock Rises in First Trade After SPAC Merger

Joby Aviation RTP, the electric-aircraft ride-sharing provider, was higher after its first trades since it merged with special purpose acquisition company Reinvent Technology. Shares of the company, which Bloomberg reported is backed by investors including Uber (UBER) - Get Report and Toyota (TM) - Get Report, rose 7.3% to $10.76 shortly after the opening bell.
Public HealthStreet.Com

NYSE to Require COVID-19 Vaccine to Enter its Floor

As the Delta variant has caused a spike in COVID-19 infections in the U.S., averaging 100,000 daily new cases, Corporate America is mandating its workers to get vaccinated. Now, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is also on the list. On Wednesday, the Exchange said that it will require COVID-19 vaccination proof for people entering the building starting on September 13, however, exceptions would be made for people on medical or religious grounds.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer: The Showman as CEO Operator? They're Hard to Beat

Stocks quotes in this article: AMC, STWD, NCLH, F, GM, TMUS, VZ, T, TSLA. Showmen make terrific salespeople and sometimes salespeople are exactly what's called for to make a difference successful, PROVIDED that the showmen are solid operatorsI find the combination unbeatableTake this morningWe interviewed Adam Aron, the CEO of AMC (AMC) , the heavily-indebted movie theatre chain that's been able to avoid the jaws of dea...
TechnologyStreet.Com

Tesla, Nvidia 3D Systems – On TheStreet Tuesday

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report shares slip as July car deliveries in China unexpectedly plunge, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report shares also trade lower as Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest (ARKK) - Get Report moves to sell shares, and 3D Systems (DDD) - Get Report stock soars as healthcare and industrial demand for 3D printers and scanners boosts sales and earnings.
EconomyStreet.Com

Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Mortgages, Tesla and Ford

Stock futures pointed to a mixed start for Wall Street on Tuesday as traders navigated the uncertainty about how the fast-spreading delta virus variant will affect the economy and comments from Federal Reserve officials about scaling back support. TheStreet's Jim Cramer talked about mortgage rates with Action Alerts PLUS senior...
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Tuesday: Fisker, Kansas City Southern

Stocks closed mostly higher Tuesday as traders weighed the impact that the fast-spreading COVID-19 Delta variant might have on the economy's recovery and monitored comments from Federal Reserve officials about scaling back support. Here are some of the big movers in the stock market Tuesday:. 1. Fisker | Increase 22%
BusinessPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Ford Plans To Cut 1,000 US Jobs

It's been a big year for Ford. Production of the new Bronco finally got underway, the F-150 Lightning was revealed, and the new Maverick arrived as an affordable compact truck. The new Mustang Mach-E is also enjoying strong sales. With so many new products in its lineup - and all of them with the potential to sell up a storm - a casual observer might reasonably assume that it's a rather good time to be a Ford employee, but a period of transition is always uncertain and may require restructuring. That's the case at Ford Motor Co. as the company is looking to cut 1,000 salaried positions in the US as it transitions further into the electrification era.
Retailthedetroitbureau.com

Ford Sales Tumble 31.8% in July

Slender inventories and production cuts worked to trim Ford Motor Co. sales slid 31.8% in July, the company reported. Only about half of the automakers operating in the U.S. report sales monthly. But Ford’s unit sales in July totaled 120,053, meaning Ford trailed Toyota, Honda and the combined sales of the South Korean automakers Kia and Hyundai, which are part of the same conglomerate.
Economycheddar.com

The Week's Top Stories: July Jobs, Ford and GM Part of Biden's EV Push

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. The U.S. labor market came roaring back to life in July, with 943,000 new payrolls added for the month. May and June’s numbers were revised sharply higher as well and the unemployment rate slid to 5.4 percent. The fly in the ointment, as it were, is that the job gains reflected the state of the economy around the middle of last month, before the impact of the delta variant was as apparent as it is now, leading to new mask and vaccine mandates as hospitals in under-vaccinated areas of the country fill back up. Still, the blockbuster jobs report led the Dow and S&P to end the week at record highs on the back of stocks tied to the economic recovery. Energy stocks, banks, and retailers all finished the week on a high note, while tech stocks lagged. The strong jobs number also sent bond yields jumping, perhaps setting the stage for the Fed to start tapering its asset purchases.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Friday's 2 Most Surprising Stock Winners

Some market indexes hit record highs. Among all the well-known names, there were a couple of unexpected stocks that had big gains. Gannett and HCI Group had positive news that sent their shares higher. The stock market was mixed on Friday to end the week, with the Dow Jones Industrial...
BusinessStreet.Com

Robinhood, Roku, Etsy and Ford – On TheStreet Thursday

Robinhood (HOOD) - Get Report pares gains following a scorching Reddit-driven rally that takes the stock well above its IPO price, Roku (ROKU) - Get Report shares drop on an unexpected decline in streaming viewership, Etsy (ETSY) - Get Report shares fall on what analysts call ‘disappointing’ third-quarter guidance, and Ford (F) - Get Report stock revs higher ahead of a big green White House announcement that doesn't include Tesla (TSLA) - Get Report.
Economyinvesting.com

Cinemark, DraftKings, Jobs Report: 3 Things to Watch

Investing.com -- Stocks bounced back on Thursday, buoyed by data that said fewer people filed for unemployment benefits last week, a sign of progress in the labor market ahead of Friday’s big jobs report. Initial jobless claims fell by 14,000 to 385,000 in the week ended July 31, and layoffs...
Economyinsideevs.com

Ford Increases Mach-E Sales In July 2021

Ford brand reports a significant sales drop in July - by almost 31% year-over-year to 115,816 due to semiconductor-related production constraints. A similar drop was noted in June (down 26%). The positive news is that, according to Ford, its electrified vehicle segment - xEVs (BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs) - expanded to...

Comments / 0

