DraftKings, Ford and July Jobs Surprise – On TheStreet Friday

From Wall Street to Silicon Valley, these are the top stories that moved markets and had investors, business leaders, and entrepreneurs talking this week on Cheddar. The U.S. labor market came roaring back to life in July, with 943,000 new payrolls added for the month. May and June’s numbers were revised sharply higher as well and the unemployment rate slid to 5.4 percent. The fly in the ointment, as it were, is that the job gains reflected the state of the economy around the middle of last month, before the impact of the delta variant was as apparent as it is now, leading to new mask and vaccine mandates as hospitals in under-vaccinated areas of the country fill back up. Still, the blockbuster jobs report led the Dow and S&P to end the week at record highs on the back of stocks tied to the economic recovery. Energy stocks, banks, and retailers all finished the week on a high note, while tech stocks lagged. The strong jobs number also sent bond yields jumping, perhaps setting the stage for the Fed to start tapering its asset purchases.