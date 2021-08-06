Trevor Bauer Accuser’s Alleged Injuries Revealed, Couldn’t Be Consensual, Attorney Claims

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. The Pied Piper of R&B has been in jail in what seems like forever after multiple sexual abuse charges have been brought against R. Kelly after the viewing of Lifetime’s ‘Surviving R. Kelly’, finally it appears he will get his day in court as jury selection has began today in Brooklyn, New York with hundreds of potential jurors expected to appear in federal court.