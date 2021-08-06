Cancel
MLB

Trevor Bauer Accuser’s Alleged Injuries Revealed, Couldn’t Be Consensual, Attorney Claims

By TMZ
foxbangor.com
 5 days ago

5:05 PM PT — Bauer’s attorneys, Shawn Holley and Jon Fetterolf, are responding to the photo … telling us, “Unlike Mr. Freedman and the woman’s legal team, we are not interested in trying a restraining order petition through the media. Relevant and previously omitted messages from the woman were attached as an exhibit to a routine motion to strike a so-called expert the Petitioner has proposed to testify on the issue of consent.”

Trevor Bauer
#Attorneys#Petitioner#L A Dodgers#The L A Times
