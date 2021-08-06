Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'Annette' turns Adam Driver loose in a musical that falls woefully flat

FOX 40 News WICZ TV
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Annette" premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, buoyed by the intriguing tandem of Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in an original musical. The resulting movie, however, hits the wrong notes, repeating mundane lyrics without uttering the words that keep coming to mind, which are "precious" and "pretentious." French director Leos...

www.wicz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Simon Helberg
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Leos Carax
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cnn#French#Showbizz News#Hbo#Cable News Network Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Adam Driver

‘House of Gucci’ Trailer: Lady Gaga and Adam Driver Transform Into Mr. and Mrs. Gucci. The Guccis have arrived in style in MGM’s first trailer for the upcoming film House of Gucci. The true-crime drama centers on the murder of fashion trailblazer Maurizio Gucci (Adam…. Ridley Scott’s ‘The Last Duel’...
MoviesSacramento Bee

Review: Adam Driver sings, rages and burns up the big screen in the entrancingly weird ‘Annette’

Ann Defrasnoux is an opera singer. Henry McHenry is a stand-up comic. Their whirlwind romance, much like the weird and wondrous movie in which it unfolds, is a reminder that tragedy and comedy often make intimate bedfellows. But where does one end and the other begin? When Ann (Marion Cotillard) solemnly dons a red wig and navigates the kind of scenery that keeps fog machines in business, you might stifle a chuckle as well as a tear. And when Henry (Adam Driver) takes the stage in a boxing robe that suits his punchy delivery, his violent self-loathing ("Why did you become a comedian?!" he asks himself again and again) seems to provoke more anxiety than laughter.
MoviesDerrick

‘Annette’ review: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and a puppet makes three in this darkly strange movie musical

A film guaranteed to destroy all memories of the musical “The Prom,” director Leos Carax’s “Annette” proved a sensation at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. This was for many reasons, one being a scene where Adam Driver’s character, a lacerating stand-up comic/performance artist, sings a lyric or two of a song while his head is between the legs of his opera star wife, played by Marion Cotillard.
Moviesnprillinois.org

'Annette' Is The 1st Musical For Director Leos Carax And Pop Duo Sparks

The Cannes Film Festival returned this summer after a year off due to the pandemic. The French Riviera competition opened with big-screen rock opera "Annette," a dark fairy tale starring Adam Driver. The movie, which opens in U.S. theaters Friday, is a first musical for the band Sparks and for French filmmaker Leos Carax. NPR's Eleanor Beardsley was there for the film's premiere in Cannes and met with Carax.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
E! News

Adam Driver Turns Into a Centaur in Burberry Ad You Have to See to Believe

Watch: Lady Gaga & Adam Driver's Amazing "House of Gucci" Looks. Adam Driver's new Burberry campaign is making quite a splash. On July 28, the brand debuted its campaign for its fragrance Burberry Hero starring the 37-year-old actor. Set to FKA twigs' "Two Weeks," the one-minute ad opens with a shirtless Driver running beside a horse on the beach. Afterwards, they both enter the water and begin to swim. But once the two-time Oscar nominee resurfaces, he emerges as a centaur.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Why Simon Helberg Swore Allegiance to the Movie Musical 'Annette'

The actor, perhaps best known for his 12-season run on CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” steals scenes opposite Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in the film, arriving in theaters on Aug. 6 before hitting Amazon Prime Aug. 20. With a screenplay by Carax and Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks (who also wrote the music and lyrics), the film is largely a two-hander about a famous couple and their talented daughter — the title character.
MoviesVulture

Adam Driver Is So Adam Driver in the New Annette Trailer

Have you ever seen something so English language and yet so very French? The new film Annette may be the English-language debut from Holy Motors director Leos Carax, and yet it is pure, vibrant cinéma with an accent aigu. Today, the final trailer officiel dropped for the operatic original drama, which garnered praise and bafflement at the 74th Cannes Film Festival. In the movie, Adam Driver stars as the world’s most serious “stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor,” taking his Kylo Ren brooding intensity to new extremes as he rides a motorcycle exclusively at nighttime. Marion Cotillard and her pixie cut play Ann, an opera singer he falls in love with. They eventually give birth to Annette, “a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny” who is portrayed by an Annabelle-style marionette. On top of it all, did we mention the whole thing is a musical? With music by Sparks? Somebody crowd this movie with love.
Moviesfilmpulse.net

ANNETTE Starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard Gets a Final Trailer

Amazon has released a final trailer for Leos Carax‘s upcoming musical Annette, starring Adam Driver as a comedian who falls in love with an opera singer played by Marion Cotillard. This is the film that garnered a ridiculously long standing ovation at Cannes. Annette will be in theaters Friday with...
Moviesmynspr.org

Movie Musical 'Annette' Is A Straightforward Story Yet A Directorial Fever Dream

The rock opera "Annette" got this year's Cannes Film Festival off to a boisterous start. The crowd gave a full five-minute ovation for stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, also for the band Sparks, which composed the music. Our critic Bob Mondello says that the festival audience going crazy kind of makes sense because the film itself is kind of deranged.
MoviesHastings Tribune

Review: Adam Driver is incredible in off-the-wall 'Annette'

Adam Driver gives the performance of the year in "Annette," a positively kooky movie musical that is as visionary as it is bizarre. It's a story about the impulses that drive one to commit heinous acts of murder, and one major role in the film is filled by a puppet. It's a cracked look at celebrity, marriage and parenthood, a sort-of critique on tabloid culture and a glance at the highfalutin world of the fine arts. Audiences will laugh at times, and they're supposed to. Other times they won't know what to do with themselves, and that's part of the inscrutable experience that is "Annette."
MoviesFirst Showing

Final US Trailer for Sparks Brothers + Leos Carax's Musical 'Annette'

"How did the show go?" "I killed them… And your gig?" "I saved them." Amazon has released a final official US trailer for the epic romantic musical Annette, opening in theaters this weekend (and arriving on Prime Video later this month). Directed by Leos Carax, and featuring music written by Sparks, Annette recently opened the 2021 Cannes Film Festival and ended up winning the Best Director prize this year. It was one of my favorite films of the fest that stayed on my mind through the entire 12 days, mostly because it's just so bold and epic and romantically sweeping. Henry (Adam Driver) is a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humor who falls in love with Ann (Marion Cotillard), a world-renowned opera singer. In the spotlight, they form a passionate and glamorous couple. The birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious little girl with an exceptional destiny, will turn their lives upside down. We featured two other trailers previously, but this one goes all out with some of the songs that you'll hear in this. It's so crazy original. "So, may we start?"
Entertainmentthefilmstage.com

Stream Sparks’ Annette Soundtrack, Featuring Adam Driver & Marion Cotillard

Years in the making, years of waiting for a pandemic to permit its release, Leos Carax and Sparks’ Annette is finally out. With this momentous day of course comes a soundtrack—15 songs, 41 minutes, new Spotify profiles for people who’d otherwise never have them. (One, with context, so hilariously dire.) Listening as I type this up I find, to my delight, Sparks’ studio recordings granting an experience entirely separate from Carax’s images; and having seen Annette myself, it might behoove prospective viewers to first prioritize latter over former.
MoviesPosted by
Rolling Stone

What to Watch on Amazon Prime: Val Kilmer Doc, ‘Modern Love’ and Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard Musical

Are you ready for a Leos Carax-directed musical featuring songs by Sparks and starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard? Is anybody? Ready or not, the much-buzzed-about, sure-to-be-memorable film will hit Prime Video later this month. That’s the biggest August debut for Prime, but far from the only notable offering this month, which will see the return of one of Prime’s signature series, the conclusion of an ambitious anime project, and a series that pits a drug lord against the undead. August also, as usual, sees some notable films debuting on or returning to Prime, starting with a stone-cold Eighties classic. Stream...
MoviesElite Daily

The Trailer For Adam Driver's New Movie Musical Is... Really Something

Movie musicals have experienced a significant comeback in the past few years. Moreover, the format works across multiple genres, from the Oscar bait A Star Is Born to popcorn-fun In the Heights and streaming hits like Hamilton. But the latest movie musical coming to big and small screens is yet a fourth type of film: the arthouse flick. According to all reviews out of Cannes, Adam Driver’s Annette is arty, bizarre, and bombastic, a kooky oddball of a film that fans of the actor should not miss.
MoviesDen of Geek

Annette: Adam Driver Singing in Sparks Musical Is Even Weirder Than It Sounds

Annette is a love story between comedy and tragedy. Which is not to say there is a partnership between these two creative impulses. How could there be when the outlook of director Leos Carax and rock band Sparks’ vision is so overwhelmingly tragic that it becomes their musical’s lone guiding star? And yet, seeing how one of those central tenets of performing art subsumes the other, and how Adam Driver’s evermore brooding presence can engulf even Marion Cotillard’s bubbliness, is hypnotic in its way.
Movieshotnewhiphop.com

"Annette" Director Says Rihanna Almost Starred Opposite Adam Driver

Rihanna was supposed to star opposite a puppet in Annette, the new film starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, according to the movie's director. Leos Carax told USA Today in an interview following the release of Annette that he had specifically written the role for her. "It was a small...

Comments / 0

Community Policy