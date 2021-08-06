East Bladen honors athletes

ELIZABETHTOWN — Katie Evans and Lefrederick Wooten were named Athlete of the Year for girls and boys, respectively, at East Bladen High School.

Evans was a multi-sport standout, leading the girls soccer team to its best playoff advance ever. She was also a standout defender on the girls basketball squad and played a prominent role on the volleyball team.

Wooten also was a multi-sport performer, helping lead the basketball, baseball and soccer teams.

The Wade Archibald Taylor Award went to Jacob Priest. He played soccer, basketball and baseball. The award is given in memory of a former student-athlete who attended UNC Chapel Hill. The male or female recipient is selected based on excellence in the classroom and the playing field.

The Joe Bostic Award, given in honor of a past booster club president, went to Macolm Bolden. The award rotates each year between boys and girls; it comes with a monetary value of $250 for the winner to attend a camp of their choice. It is given to an underclassman who excels in their sport and continues to work to get better.

The Lacy West Award, given in memory of a long-time coach at East Bladen, went to Britt Sasser. It is given to an underclassman playing baseball and carries a monetary value of $250 for use at a camp.

The Russell Priest Award, given in memory of a long-time coach at East Bladen, went to Evan Pait. It is given to an underclassman playing baseball and carries a scholarship for use at a baseball camp.

The Scoop Campbell Basketball Scholarship Award, given in memory of an ardent supporter of the girls basketball program, was presented in its inaugural year to AnnaGrey Heustess.

The Janice Martin Award went to Garria Smith. The honor goes each year to an underclassman cheerleader in honor of a former coach, concessions worker and teacher of exceptional children.

Awards presentations were made by individual sports at various times since the spring rather than the traditional singular event, due to COVID-19.

At the soccer awards presentation, Joe Melvin and Dr. Ray Cross were recognized. Melvin has given many years of volunteer service to the program and Eagles athletics in general. Cross has been on the pitch for close to 700 East Bladen soccer matches, a part of all but two years of the girls and boys programs combined.

The sport by sport awards included:

• Football: RaSean McKoy, MVP; Josh Hayes, defensive award; Javant McDowell, defensive award; Zach Meares, offensive award; Nick Norris, offensive award; Zylique Lewis, Coaches Award.

• Girls tennis: Lily Lin, Doubles MVP; Alyssa Futrell, Doubles MVP; Carlie West, Doubles MVP; Heather Hardin, Doubles MVP; Jayden Willington, Singles MVP; Hannah Wheeless, Most Improved Singles.

• Girls cross country: Cate DeVane, MVP.

• Boys cross country: A.J. Smith, MVP.

• Volleyball: Katie Evans, MVP; Aleus Mitchell, Sportsmanship; Emma Turbeville, Most Improved.

• Boys soccer: Garrett Melvin, MVP and Offensive Player of the Year; Jacob Priest, Lefrederick Wooten, Chase Starkloff and Jay McKoy, all shared Defensive Player of the Year; Drew Sholar, Iron Eagle; Jackson Bostic, Coaches Award; Will Hester, Coaches Award.

• Cheerleading: Hannah Wheeless, MVP; Amari Coaxum, Most Spirited; Abigail Collins, Coaches Award.

• Girls basketball: Maya McDonald, MVP; Alexus Mitchell, Offensive Player of the Year; Maegan Burney, Most Improved; Katie Evans, Defensive Player of the Year; Lily Lin, Coaches Award.

• Boys basketball: Javant McDowell, MVP; Charles Brown, Coaches Award; Malcolm Bolden, Most Improved.

• Girls soccer: Maya McDonald and Katie Evans, shared MVP; McDonald, Offensive Player of the Year; Sara Gargala, Defensive Player of the Year; Josephina Torres, Iron Eagle; Lily Lin, Coaches Award; Kenia Medina, Coaches Award.

• Baseball: Zach Meares, MVP; Drew Sholar, Most Improved; Brady Hollingsworth, Coaches Award; Lefrederick Wooten, Defensive Award; Jacob Priest, Offensive Award.

• Boys tennis: Jackson Bostic, MVP; Will Hester, Coaches Award; Colin Hill, Doubles Award; Hoytt Register, Doubles Award.

• Boys track: A.J. Smith, MVP.

• Girls track: Cate DeVane, MVP.

• Golf: Chase Knight, MVP; Bailey Williams, Most Improved; Jason Baxter, Coaches Award.

• Softball: Kayleigh Raynor, MVP; Alyssa Futrell, Coaches Award.