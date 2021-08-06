Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elizabethtown, NC

East Bladen honors athletes

By Bladen Journal
Posted by 
Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zL3hM_0bJoLiCq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nqVQs_0bJoLiCq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yXUTo_0bJoLiCq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HT7p4_0bJoLiCq00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HxnV_0bJoLiCq00

ELIZABETHTOWN — Katie Evans and Lefrederick Wooten were named Athlete of the Year for girls and boys, respectively, at East Bladen High School.

Evans was a multi-sport standout, leading the girls soccer team to its best playoff advance ever. She was also a standout defender on the girls basketball squad and played a prominent role on the volleyball team.

Wooten also was a multi-sport performer, helping lead the basketball, baseball and soccer teams.

The Wade Archibald Taylor Award went to Jacob Priest. He played soccer, basketball and baseball. The award is given in memory of a former student-athlete who attended UNC Chapel Hill. The male or female recipient is selected based on excellence in the classroom and the playing field.

The Joe Bostic Award, given in honor of a past booster club president, went to Macolm Bolden. The award rotates each year between boys and girls; it comes with a monetary value of $250 for the winner to attend a camp of their choice. It is given to an underclassman who excels in their sport and continues to work to get better.

The Lacy West Award, given in memory of a long-time coach at East Bladen, went to Britt Sasser. It is given to an underclassman playing baseball and carries a monetary value of $250 for use at a camp.

The Russell Priest Award, given in memory of a long-time coach at East Bladen, went to Evan Pait. It is given to an underclassman playing baseball and carries a scholarship for use at a baseball camp.

The Scoop Campbell Basketball Scholarship Award, given in memory of an ardent supporter of the girls basketball program, was presented in its inaugural year to AnnaGrey Heustess.

The Janice Martin Award went to Garria Smith. The honor goes each year to an underclassman cheerleader in honor of a former coach, concessions worker and teacher of exceptional children.

Awards presentations were made by individual sports at various times since the spring rather than the traditional singular event, due to COVID-19.

At the soccer awards presentation, Joe Melvin and Dr. Ray Cross were recognized. Melvin has given many years of volunteer service to the program and Eagles athletics in general. Cross has been on the pitch for close to 700 East Bladen soccer matches, a part of all but two years of the girls and boys programs combined.

The sport by sport awards included:

Football: RaSean McKoy, MVP; Josh Hayes, defensive award; Javant McDowell, defensive award; Zach Meares, offensive award; Nick Norris, offensive award; Zylique Lewis, Coaches Award.

Girls tennis: Lily Lin, Doubles MVP; Alyssa Futrell, Doubles MVP; Carlie West, Doubles MVP; Heather Hardin, Doubles MVP; Jayden Willington, Singles MVP; Hannah Wheeless, Most Improved Singles.

Girls cross country: Cate DeVane, MVP.

Boys cross country: A.J. Smith, MVP.

Volleyball: Katie Evans, MVP; Aleus Mitchell, Sportsmanship; Emma Turbeville, Most Improved.

Boys soccer: Garrett Melvin, MVP and Offensive Player of the Year; Jacob Priest, Lefrederick Wooten, Chase Starkloff and Jay McKoy, all shared Defensive Player of the Year; Drew Sholar, Iron Eagle; Jackson Bostic, Coaches Award; Will Hester, Coaches Award.

Cheerleading: Hannah Wheeless, MVP; Amari Coaxum, Most Spirited; Abigail Collins, Coaches Award.

Girls basketball: Maya McDonald, MVP; Alexus Mitchell, Offensive Player of the Year; Maegan Burney, Most Improved; Katie Evans, Defensive Player of the Year; Lily Lin, Coaches Award.

Boys basketball: Javant McDowell, MVP; Charles Brown, Coaches Award; Malcolm Bolden, Most Improved.

Girls soccer: Maya McDonald and Katie Evans, shared MVP; McDonald, Offensive Player of the Year; Sara Gargala, Defensive Player of the Year; Josephina Torres, Iron Eagle; Lily Lin, Coaches Award; Kenia Medina, Coaches Award.

Baseball: Zach Meares, MVP; Drew Sholar, Most Improved; Brady Hollingsworth, Coaches Award; Lefrederick Wooten, Defensive Award; Jacob Priest, Offensive Award.

Boys tennis: Jackson Bostic, MVP; Will Hester, Coaches Award; Colin Hill, Doubles Award; Hoytt Register, Doubles Award.

Boys track: A.J. Smith, MVP.

Girls track: Cate DeVane, MVP.

Golf: Chase Knight, MVP; Bailey Williams, Most Improved; Jason Baxter, Coaches Award.

Softball: Kayleigh Raynor, MVP; Alyssa Futrell, Coaches Award.

Comments / 0

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

697
Followers
800
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabethtown, NC
County
Bladen County, NC
Bladen County, NC
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Hayes
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Boys Basketball#Girls And Boys#Boys Tennis#Unc Chapel Hill#The Lacy West Award#The Russell Priest Award#Eagles#Cross#Sportsmanship#Iron Eagle#Coaches Award#Mcdonald#Defensive Award#Offensive Award#Doubles Award
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Girls Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Bladen County, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Melvin shines in East-West soccer all-star game

Garrett Melvin became the first boys soccer player from East Bladen High School to participate in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West game last week in Greensboro. Melvin was the second chosen. Gabe Barber was selected a year earlier, when all of the East-West all-star games were canceled because of COVID-19.
TravelPosted by
Bladen Journal

Dixie: Baseball players build relationships through travel ball

Elizabethtown vs. Fairmont, 6:30 p.m. West Robeson vs. Elizabethtown-Fairmont winner, 10 a.m. Note: South Columbus plays Burgaw on Friday night at 6:30 for the state’s second berth into the World Series. ELIZABETHTOWN — State baseball championship tournaments, like the two being staged here this week, can be a chance for...
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Dixie: Job well done by Elizabethtown as host for Majors Division 1, Division 2 state championships

ELIZABETHTOWN — Folks are giving Elizabethtown props for going above and beyond as host for two Dixie Youth Baseball tournaments. Parents and coaches from the various teams stated that Elizabethtown has done a good job at keeping the parks clean and well managed for the crowds of people coming from all over North Carolina. The Majors Division 1 and Division 2 tourneys wrapped up Thursday and Saturday, with Riegelwood winning the Division 2 crown and West Robeson prevailing in Division 1.
Elizabethtown, NCPosted by
Bladen Journal

Dixie Youth treasure sportsmanship

Elizabethtown vs. West Robeson, 7:30 p.m. Fairmont vs. Leland, 5:30 p.m. Note: Two or three teams will remain. Times for the championship series have not been set. Note: Riegelwood needs one win to be state champion; South Columbus needs two wins to be state champion. ELIZABETHTOWN — Dixie Youth Baseball...

Comments / 0

Community Policy