East Brunswick development site sold for $5.1M, Cushman & Wakefield says

A residential development site in East Brunswick has sold for $5.1 million, according to real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield. The firm said in a news release that AMS Acquisitions acquired the site at 377 Summerhill Road from an undisclosed seller. It is approved for 96 residential units across four, three-story buildings. AMS plans 40 one-bedroom units, 51 two-bedroom units and five three-bedroom units, as well as parking and amenities.