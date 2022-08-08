ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

NFL Draft Profile: Juwan Mitchell, Linebacker, Tennessee Volunteers

 2 days ago

NFL Draft profile scouting report for Tennessee LB Juwan Mitchell

#10
Pos: LB
Ht: 6006
Wt: 226
40: 4.83
DOB: 10/15/1999
Hometown: Newark, NJ
High School: Mater Dei
Eligibility: 2023

Juwan Mitchell
Tennessee Volunteers

One-Liner:

Tough, long linebacker with impressive zone instincts. Lacks aggressiveness and twitch. Projects as a MIKE or SAM.

Evaluation:

Possessing the length, strength and toughness to play in traffic, Mitchell is able to stack blocks and shed with quick hands. When confident in his angle, he lowers the shoulder and delivers a powerful hit. He stays on the field after big collisions, displaying his toughness. Mitchell plays with impressive anticipation and discipline in zone coverage, locating and taking away routes behind him. He crowds throwing lanes with his length. Once Mitchell gets going, he has sufficient speed to get to the sideline. Lacks twitch and close-quarter quickness hurting his confidence as a tackler and causing him to miss in space. Mitchell takes a couple of steps to accelerate with little explosion to them. This prevents him from sticking with receivers in coverage. Mitchell does not show urgency with his first step and fails to attack holes with the aggressiveness required to be a playmaker. Tough and long inside linebacker with impressive zone instincts. Mitchell can get off blocks and deliver hard hits over the middle. A lack of quickness and aggressiveness prevents him from being a consistent playmaker. Mitchell projects as a MIKE linebacker at his current size and could bulk up to play SAM in a 4-3. He will be a backup early on who will have to show his ability to contribute on special teams.

Grade:

5th Round

